Until Gov. Greg Abbott announces plans to expand childcare for nonessential workers now that they’re returning to work this month, licensed child care is still only being prioritized for essential workers.
Texas retail started opening up again on May 1 under Abbot’s executive order, but many retail workers aren’t considered essential. Without in-person classes or daycare centers to keep young and school-aged children supervised during the workday, some parents are left without the necessary care and not all of them may have access to other sources of child care.
“It’s such an unprecedented time for us on how we’re allowed to assist,” said Stephanie Roberts of North Texas Workforce Solutions. “Until [the state] gives us guidance, there’s nothing we can do at this time on who else we can assist in paying for child care.”
North Texas Workforce Solutions helps employers and job seekers, including connecting people to child care services.
About 40% of licensed child care facilities in Texas have shut down in some capacity, said Alicia McElroy at United Way of Denton County. In Denton County, 154 certified facilities have reported they are closed while 188 have reported they are open, Roberts said Thursday. These numbers change daily.
McElroy, the director of education and workforce initiatives at United Way, said some parents have been reaching out to friends, family and neighbors to look after their kids during the day, but that it can create a rocky ground for those relationships.
“I’m not surprised they’re turning to known people to take care of kids, which can create some stress on relationships because they may not be available or are concerned about their own families,” McElroy said.
For the providers themselves, Hollie McGalliard at the St. Paul Christian Learning Center said it was heartbreaking to turn away their clients that aren’t essential workers.
The St. Paul center does have spaces available, but they can only serve essential workers. McGalliard said the facility is licensed for 63 children but they’re currently only serving nine children.
“We told our parents when everything opened, we’d have spaces available,” McGalliard said. “I feel like I’ve lied to [those] parents.”
The state’s website to connect frontline parents to child care showed on Thursday 30 options for child care in the city of Denton, but more than half were listed as closed.
Five facilities had availability for infants, six had spots for toddlers, six had vacancies for preschool-aged kids and five facilities had spots for school-aged children. Several open facilities didn’t show if they had availability for some age groups.
“As we’re still trying to observe social distancing protocol, how do they begin to open up in a way that’s still honoring that?” McElroy said. “The Texas Workforce Commission has put out a lot of good measures for how to operate a child care facility safely, but it’s constantly changing. I know a lot of child care workers are feeling really stressed already with constantly changing protocol.”
At St. Paul in Denton, they’re requiring kids to bring their own food and their temperature is checked periodically throughout the day. Toys are sanitized at least twice a day and pillows, blankets and mats are washed daily.
Planning for the summer has also been stunted. McGalliard said summer camp planning and summer child care planning has been put on pause.
“By now I’d have a calendar made of activities for field trips from June 1 to the week before school starts in August,” McGalliard said. “I can’t even plan that because nothing is open and we don’t know if [Abbott’s] going to limit us to 25% capacity.”