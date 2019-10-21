The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old today.
Name: Yvonne B. Lowerre
Age: 100
Date of birth and birthplace: Oct. 21, 1919, Baltimore, Maryland
Family: husband Warren Lowerre (deceased 2013); sons Bill Lowerre and Rick Lowerre, and daughter Wendy Marsh; grandchildren Bob Lowerre, Suzanne Parsons, Whitney Marsh, Richard Marsh and Stuart Marsh; and two great-grandchildren.
Former occupations: elementary school teacher
Education: Bachelor of Science in education, Towson State Teachers College, Towson, Maryland
Place of worship: First United Methodist Church of Denton
If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: continuing my career in teaching.
My favorite television show of all time: The Carol Burnett Show
My favorite movie of all time: Gone With the Wind
During the Great Depression, I: was in college, and to earn money, I was a comparison shopper.
During World War II, I: moved to San Francisco to get married.
My earliest childhood memory is: my grandfather with his chickens.
I wish I knew how to: yodel.
Nobody knows I: It’s a secret.
I’m happiest when: I’m with my family.
I regret: not spending more playtime with my children when they were young.
The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: Take each day as it comes.