The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old today.

Name: Yvonne B. Lowerre

Age: 100

Date of birth and birthplace: Oct. 21, 1919, Baltimore, Maryland

Family: husband Warren Lowerre (deceased 2013); sons Bill Lowerre and Rick Lowerre, and daughter Wendy Marsh; grandchildren Bob Lowerre, Suzanne Parsons, Whitney Marsh, Richard Marsh and Stuart Marsh; and two great-grandchildren.

Former occupations: elementary school teacher

Education: Bachelor of Science in education, Towson State Teachers College, Towson, Maryland

Place of worship: First United Methodist Church of Denton

If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: continuing my career in teaching.

My favorite television show of all time: The Carol Burnett Show

My favorite movie of all time: Gone With the Wind

During the Great Depression, I: was in college, and to earn money, I was a comparison shopper.

During World War II, I: moved to San Francisco to get married.

My earliest childhood memory is: my grandfather with his chickens.

I wish I knew how to: yodel.

Nobody knows I: It’s a secret.

I’m happiest when: I’m with my family.

I regret: not spending more playtime with my children when they were young.

The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: Take each day as it comes.

Recommended for you