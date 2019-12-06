The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turned 100 years old on Friday.

Name: Irene Bishop Shaw

Age: 100

Date of birth, and birthplace: Dec. 6, 1919 in western Denton County near the county line.

Family: Husband, Lee Shaw (deceased); daughter, Hazel Masten of Denton; son, Kenneth Shaw (deceased); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Former occupations: Worked at Russell-Newman Manufacturing Co. for 28 years, retiring in 1984, at which time she was supervisor of the pattern department.

Education: Hickory Plains Elementary School and attended high school in Krum.

Place of worship: Longtime member of the Slidell Baptist Church.

The best book I ever read was: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

My favorite television show of all time: The Golden Girls.

My favorite movie of all time: The African Queen and Hatari.

During the Great Depression, I: really don't remember the Great Depression because our family always seemed to have plenty.

During World War II, I: had two of my brothers in the service. The older one was sent overseas for active duty and we worried about him.

My earliest childhood memory is: going to Grandma Good's house because we always had fun there. She played games with us.

I wish I knew how to: play golf. I think I would have liked it. I also wish that I had learned how to type.

I’m happiest when: I am with my family.

The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: We should always be kind to people.

