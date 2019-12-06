The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turned 100 years old on Friday.
Name: Irene Bishop Shaw
Age: 100
Date of birth, and birthplace: Dec. 6, 1919 in western Denton County near the county line.
Family: Husband, Lee Shaw (deceased); daughter, Hazel Masten of Denton; son, Kenneth Shaw (deceased); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Former occupations: Worked at Russell-Newman Manufacturing Co. for 28 years, retiring in 1984, at which time she was supervisor of the pattern department.
Education: Hickory Plains Elementary School and attended high school in Krum.
Place of worship: Longtime member of the Slidell Baptist Church.
The best book I ever read was: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.
My favorite television show of all time: The Golden Girls.
My favorite movie of all time: The African Queen and Hatari.
During the Great Depression, I: really don't remember the Great Depression because our family always seemed to have plenty.
During World War II, I: had two of my brothers in the service. The older one was sent overseas for active duty and we worried about him.
My earliest childhood memory is: going to Grandma Good's house because we always had fun there. She played games with us.
I wish I knew how to: play golf. I think I would have liked it. I also wish that I had learned how to type.
I’m happiest when: I am with my family.
The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: We should always be kind to people.