The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old on Feb. 25.

Name: Grace Milos

Age: 100

Date of birth: Feb. 25, 1922

Birthplace: Blairsville, Pennsylvania

Family: Late husband, Zig Milos; daughter, Bonnie Robison; granddaughter, Grace Robison; son-in-law, Doug Robison

Former occupations: schoolteacher

Education: Indiana State Teachers College

Place of worship: Good Samaritan Village, Presbyterian church, Methodist church

If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: To take time to learn to play the piano.

The best book I ever read was: the Bible

My favorite television show of all time: The nightly news

My favorite movie of all time: The Sound of Music

During the Great Depression, I: helped sew my own clothes.

During World War II, I: grew a victory garden.

My earliest childhood memory is: riding the train to my grandfather’s country store.

I wish I knew how to: ride a horse.

Nobody knows I: taught school in a one-room schoolhouse.

I’m happiest when: I’m helping others. Playing cards with friends.

I regret: nothing.

The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: Be kind to others.

