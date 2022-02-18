Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 4:55 pm
Grace Milos
The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old on Feb. 25.
Name: Grace Milos
Age: 100
Date of birth: Feb. 25, 1922
Birthplace: Blairsville, Pennsylvania
Family: Late husband, Zig Milos; daughter, Bonnie Robison; granddaughter, Grace Robison; son-in-law, Doug Robison
Former occupations: schoolteacher
Education: Indiana State Teachers College
Place of worship: Good Samaritan Village, Presbyterian church, Methodist church
If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: To take time to learn to play the piano.
The best book I ever read was: the Bible
My favorite television show of all time: The nightly news
My favorite movie of all time: The Sound of Music
During the Great Depression, I: helped sew my own clothes.
During World War II, I: grew a victory garden.
My earliest childhood memory is: riding the train to my grandfather’s country store.
I wish I knew how to: ride a horse.
Nobody knows I: taught school in a one-room schoolhouse.
I’m happiest when: I’m helping others. Playing cards with friends.
I regret: nothing.
The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: Be kind to others.
