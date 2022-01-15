The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old on Sunday.
Name: Patricia Morey
Age: 100
Date of birth: Jan. 16, 1922
Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa
Family: George Morey, husband; five children; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren
Former occupations: Taught piano at Murray Teachers College, and taught private piano lessons for 10 years.
Education: Bachelor of Music and Master of Music from University of Colorado at Boulder
Place of worship: St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
If I could change one thing in my life, it would be to: also take piano pedagogy courses instead of just music performance courses
The best book I ever read: The Complete Sherlock Holmes (four novels and 56 short stories) — a gift from my mother. Reading this book greatly influenced my first trip to London.
My favorite television show of all time: The West Wing
My favorite movie of all time: Vacation From Marriage — a dull, in-a-rut couple surprise each other when reuniting after each serves 3 years in World War II.
During the Great Depression, I: had enough food and clothing. I remember my mother feeding hungry strangers who came to our door. My father, who was a self-employed insurance agent, would pay contractors’ premiums so they could be bonded for work.
During World War II, I: began the University of Colorado at Boulder as Hitler ushered in the war by bombarding Poland. I remember graphic newsreels.
My earliest childhood memory is: In kindergarten, I walked to school, realized I should have brought a lunch for a special event, walked back home where I got a PBJ from my mother, and walked back to school.
I wish I knew how to: judge sizing better when knitting for different people.
Nobody knows I: traveled from London to Paris, under the Channel, with my two sisters, to have an omelet.
I’m happiest when: I feel well and my family is in good order.
I regret: not being a better piano teacher.
The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: The world would be on a good path if people would follow the Ten Commandments and live by the Golden Rule. It starts at home.
If you have a family member who will be turning 100 years old and would like him or her to be recognized in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Century Club, email drc@dentonrc.com.
