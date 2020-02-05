The following is a profile of a Justin resident who turns 100 years old on Thursday:
Name: Mary Emma Owens Tate
Date of birth, and birthplace: Feb. 6, 1920
Family: husband Lewis F. Tate (deceased), daughters Martha McGifford (deceased) and Mary Ann Grundborg (deceased), son Jim Lewis Tate of Justin, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Education: attended the University of Texas in Austin
Place of worship: Justin United Methodist Church
If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: I feel feel very fortunate to have lived my life this long.
My favorite television show of all time: Jeopardy!
During the Great Depression, I: grew up.
During World War II: I worked for the railroad.
My earliest childhood memory is: Santa Claus.
I wish I knew how to: play the piano.
I’m happiest when: I'm with my family and friends.
I regret: many things.