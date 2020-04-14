The U.S. Census Bureau has pushed back field operations to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bureau suspended field data collection in March due to the virus and is planning to resume in-person collection on June 1.

In-person activities include office work and processing activities, and will incorporate guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public.

Data collection and self-response has also been extended to Oct. 31. Redistricting data would be delivered to states around July 31, 2021.

— Zaira Perez

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

