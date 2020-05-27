U.S. Census Bureau employees are back in the field in Denton County getting mailers to the smaller towns after field operations were suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to count people experiencing homelessness are still on hold.
One of the Census Bureau’s field operations includes counting people at shelters and non-sheltered areas at the end of March. However, they postponed that operation until July due to the pandemic and to have time to reevaluate their procedures, said Jerome Garza, the assistant regional census manager.
“We wanted to re-evaluate our field operation procedures and make sure, in fact, when we send census employees out, we are ensuring their safety,” Garza said. “The Census Bureau has provided personal protective equipment for them, and in some areas they’re required to wear masks. We encourage it but only require it if it's part of the local jurisdiction.”
The Census Bureau has resumed operations in some parts of Texas following the phased reopening and local jurisdiction’s responses, Garza said.
About 62% of Denton County residents have filled out the census as of Wednesday. In 2010, 59.7% of Denton County residents responded during the self-response period.
Out of 170 respondents to a Denton Record-Chronicle Facebook poll late Wednesday afternoon, 149 said they've already filled out the census.
Although field operations are resuming, they’ll be delayed, and the results will be as well. Census employees were supposed to count the number of people experiencing homelessness at the end of March. Now, they’ll be doing so in July.
“We go out to all the shelters, soup kitchens, food banks, non-sheltered outdoor locations, and we count everyone that we can,” Garza said.
It’s paramount that people experiencing homelessness are counted in the census, said Courtney Cross, the director of mental health and housing at United Way of Denton County.
The United Way of Denton County is one of many organizations represented in the Denton Complete Count Committee, which aims to make sure harder-to-reach communities are accounted for.
Getting an accurate count of this population helps provide resources for them.
“We’ve grown a lot in the last 10 years,” Cross said. “As much as we can capture now will help us in the future to plan for the growing need not only in providing services but preventing. With good data, we can responsibly plan to mitigate crises before they arise.”
The 2019 Point-In-Time Count showed there were 194 people experiencing homelessness in Denton County, compared with 255 in 2018 and 228 in 2017.
United Way of Denton County is one of a few organizations that help census employees know where clusters of people without housing can be found in the county.
“My team, because of our work on homelessness initiatives, partnered with local census staff to connect them with local street outreach and to provide info about the Point-in-Time Count and where it might be best to focus and target folks for survey purposes,” Cross said. “We provided maps and insight in the best way to approach if they surveyed an encampment.”
More than $675 billion per year is distributed from federal resources to local governments. The amount each city, county and state gets depends on its population, which comes from the census.
Funding for schools, fire departments and programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is determined by the census.
“Once you have that number, you live with it for 10 years,” Garza said.
Residents can use the identification number they receive in the mail to fill out the census online or fill out the questionnaire sent to homes. The last day to fill out the census is Oct. 31, 2020.
The final counts will be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and to the states by July 31, 2021.