All Denton County residents, including those fully vaccinated, are once again advised to wear masks indoors according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention referenced by Denton County Public Health.
The CDC updated its mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals on Tuesday afternoon, amid nationwide spikes in COVID-19 cases stemming from the spread of the virus’s delta variant. Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear a mask while indoors in public places “to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.”
That guidance applies only to people in areas of “substantial” or “high” virus transmission, designated by the CDC on a county-by-county basis. The majority of United States counties fall within one of those two designations, with 46.43% currently marked as high — the most severe for virus spread. Denton County joins many other North Texas counties in that designation, meaning county residents fall under the new masking guidelines.
Multiple Denton County officials had not responded to requests for comment on the recommendation by Tuesday evening, though DCPH referenced the update in its daily coronavirus case report, stating that “if you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.” Throughout the pandemic, the department has frequently cited and endorsed CDC guidance.
The new recommendation fell on a day DCPH reported 204 new COVID-19 cases, part of a larger local trend of virus statistics moving in the wrong direction. At Tuesday morning’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, which concluded hours before the CDC’s update, DCPH director Matt Richardson reiterated the growing concern from health officials regarding those metrics.
As has been the case for weeks, overall cases, hospitalizations and the number of active cases are all on the upswing locally. Richardson again pinned those increases on the remaining number of unvaccinated people, saying the delta strain is spreading among them “like wildfire.”
“There is so much misinformation, disinformation and flat-out urban legend attached to vaccines broadly,” Richardson said. “We just can’t seem to combat everyone on Facebook every day. … 90% of COVID-19 positive patients in Denton County hospitals last week were unvaccinated — the number speaks for itself.”
While speaking on vaccine skepticism, Richardson also vouched for the CDC as a resource, including that he has contributed to articles for the agency in the past.
“I would say, as a public health practitioner, the Centers for Disease Control remains a trustworthy and scientifically rigorous source, and I’ll debate that with anyone willing to have the conversation,” Richardson said. “They bust these [vaccine] myths every week, and yet rumor persists. I wish we could combat that effectively.”