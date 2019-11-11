Denton police said Monday that a fiery crash on Interstate 35W was still under investigation and that no official cause had been determined over the weekend.
Three people were confirmed killed in Friday’s crash and explosion, which police said involved two semis and four passenger vehicles. Photos and news helicopter footage of the wreckage showed a flatbed trailer carrying large tanks, and a safety placard on the truck indicated it was carrying liquefied petroleum gas.
All three victims were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office by Monday afternoon.
Paul B. Sachs, 59, of Fort Worth is listed as one of the victims, the medical examiner’s office website shows. He died from burns and smoke inhalation, records show.
Ann M. Cole, 63, of Denton died in the crash from blunt force trauma, the medical examiner’s office said.
Jennifer K. Ferguson, 30, of Fort Worth died from blunt force trauma as well, the website shows.
Sachs was the first to be identified Monday morning. A Denton police spokeswoman said at the time that the other victims were still being identified by medical authorities. By Monday evening, all three were listed on the medical examiner’s website.
The spokeswoman said Monday morning that investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. Nobody has been ticketed or charged, police said.
The crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-35W near FM2449, police said Friday. Initially, all traffic on the interstate was stopped. The northbound lanes were closed until almost 3 a.m. Saturday as authorities investigated the scene.