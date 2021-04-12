DRC_HighCrimeAreas4_020821.jpg
Buy Now

Walmart on Loop 288 Monday, February 8, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC

 Al Key/DRC

The Denton Fire Department doesn't yet know the cause of a fire inside Walmart on Loop 288 Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The Fire Department received the 911 call around 1:51 p.m. Monday. Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, said around 3:30 p.m. that the fire was quickly contained.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause. Boots couldn't immediately confirm which aisle the flames were located in.

A Twitter user uploaded a video showing smoke in an aisle. A voice off camera yells at customers in English and Spanish to exit the store.

This story will be updated.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.