The Denton Fire Department doesn't yet know the cause of a fire inside Walmart on Loop 288 Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
The Fire Department received the 911 call around 1:51 p.m. Monday. Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, said around 3:30 p.m. that the fire was quickly contained.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause. Boots couldn't immediately confirm which aisle the flames were located in.
Tell me why the Denton Walmart had an actual aisle on fire ✋😐 pic.twitter.com/u52XvYMd50— . (@novasaweeb) April 12, 2021
A Twitter user uploaded a video showing smoke in an aisle. A voice off camera yells at customers in English and Spanish to exit the store.
This story will be updated.