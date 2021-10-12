Though coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are continuing their downward trend, some local hospitals now face another complication: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning any entity from requiring the COVID-19 shot.
Major Texas healthcare providers Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas Health Resources have implemented vaccine requirements systemwide. That affects the Denton locations Texas Health Presbyterian, Baylor Surgicare and The Heart Hospital.
Abbott’s order, issued Monday night, bars any entity in the state from requiring the COVID-19 shot in specific. Some large companies, including North Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, are planning to uphold their vaccine requirements, citing President Biden’s federal mandate.
Baylor Scott & White spokesperson Matthew Olivolo stated Tuesday afternoon that the nonprofit is “reviewing the executive order issued by [Abbott].” He declined to confirm whether or not the hospital's mandate was still in effect. Texas Health Resources media representatives supplied no information on its mandate by Tuesday evening.
Abbott’s ban comes as the delta variant surge wanes across the country, Denton being no exception. Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said at Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting that the situation is improving rapidly, but that there’s still a ways to go before normal is back.
While DCPH’s metrics on total cases and hospitalizations are down across the board from the start of September, Richardson said coronavirus spread is still rampant within the county. He referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heat map, which divides counties into four categories of spread: low, moderate, substantial and high.
Denton County joins about 90% of the country in the “high” designation, defined as areas where there are 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. To get to “moderate” spread, the county would need to get that number down to between 10 and 49.9. Richardson pointed out that would equate to fewer than 450 cases in a week; DCPH reported 409 cases Monday.
“It’s not time to resume our life as we knew in early 2019, but we’re working on it.” Richardson said. “We need to do the work so we can reap the reward of normalcy.”
DCPH has already administered more than 10,000 doses of the Pfizer booster shot, according to its online tracker. The vast majority of those were given through drive-thru clinics as the department returned to a mass vaccination model for the rollout of the booster. The clinics are available only by appointment to those who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago and fit the CDC’s eligibility criteria.
Administrative Courthouse
Work continues on the Denton County Administrative Courthouse as officials try to push it over the finish line. Another construction change directive — which would be the eighth, to go with 23 change orders — was set to pass through commissioners Tuesday, though it was pulled from the agenda.
Deputy County Administrator of Operations Jody Gonzalez said the directive boils down to three big planter boxes on the north end of the building, which currently drain onto the sidewalk. The drains work as designed, he said, meaning the design now needs to be changed so that they drain straight down instead. Officials initially planned to allocate those changes to contractor Sundt Construction but decided to pull the directive and conduct the changes themselves.
“We’re going to make the repairs ourselves,” Gonzalez said. “We’re doing everything we can to close [the contractor] out and get them on their way.”
Gonzalez said the county is hoping to wrap up construction by the end of of the month. Due to ongoing audio-visual installations in the new Commissioners Courtroom, the goal is to move the weekly meetings over by the first Tuesday of November, he said.