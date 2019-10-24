CASA of Denton County received a show of support from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office this week with a $25,000 donation from seizure funds to the agency that serves children in foster care with volunteer advocates, according to a news release.
The local Court Appointed Special Advocates organization will use the funds to support its much-needed growth in the coming year, when the number of children in foster care from Denton County is expected to continue to rise. With the huge population increase in Denton County, the agency is seeing more demand for volunteers to serve as a child’s voice in court.
“This gift will be a huge help to CASA in the coming months as we must expand our staff, and recruit and train more volunteers than ever to find a way to serve every child who needs us,” said Debbie Jensen, executive director for CASA, in the release. “We are so thankful to Sheriff [Tracy] Murphree for recognizing the good work our volunteers do for the community as they become a lifeline for its most vulnerable children.”
To learn more about becoming a volunteer for CASA of Denton County, visit www.casadenton.org to find an information session to attend.