Officer Steve Nothem
Officer Steve Nothem

 Courtesy of the Carrollton Police Department/DMN

Two people are dead, including a Carrollton police officer, after a crash late Tuesday, according to the department.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes the President George Bush Turnpike, Carrollton police said. Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation when his vehicle was “hit by a passing driver,” Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito said.

