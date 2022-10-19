Two people are dead, including a Carrollton police officer, after a crash late Tuesday, according to the department.
The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes the President George Bush Turnpike, Carrollton police said. Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation when his vehicle was “hit by a passing driver,” Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito said.
The driver, Phillip Parker, 82, died at the scene of the crash. Nothem was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, where he died.
Nothem is the Carrollton Police Department’s first line-of-duty death.
The circumstances of what led to the crash are unclear. DeVito said there was “no initial evidence” indicating alcohol was a factor.
Nothem is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons and a 1-year-old daughter. He joined CPD in March 2020. He previously worked as a police officer in Wisconsin and served in the Marine Corps.
Neighbors in Parker’s northeast Carrollton neighborhood described him as an “all around good guy.” Maggie Scott, 65, who lives a few doors down from Parker in the brick townhouse community off Marsh Lane said he was “always willing to help around the neighborhood.” She called him a great friend.
The 82-year-old was active and drove often, Scott said.
The Carrollton officer’s death comes a week after Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano was killed by a wrong-way driver while on his way to work.
Arellano’s funeral is Wednesday. Arrangements for the Carrollton police officer are pending.