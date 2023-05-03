A Carrollton man accused of capitalizing on the arrests of suspected fentanyl dealers to entice young buyers on social media to buy his product has agreed to plead guilty to federal drug charges, court records show.
Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, was arrested in March after federal authorities say he advertised and sold fentanyl-laced pills to teens through social media. Andrews agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and selling drugs to someone under 21, according to a court document filed last week.
Andrews faces between five and 40 years in prison and a fine for each charge, according to the document. A guilty plea is not official until a judge approves it.
A lawyer listed in court records and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas declined to comment. The Department of Justice does not typically comment on plea agreements until they have been entered in court.
Andrews commented on an Instagram post announcing the arrests of Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano in February, who were jailed in connection with a string of overdoses among Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students, according to a criminal complaint.
Andrews allegedly dealt the drugs knowing similar fake pills were linked to multiple overdoses and deaths in the North Texas area, authorities have said.
Andrews wrote on Instagram that the pair’s arrest “took all the ATTENTION” from law enforcement, and he posted he was selling pills for $10 each, according to court documents. The account later posted what appeared to be a urine sample showing his name and birthday, which helped authorities identify him, according to the complaint.
A 14-year-old girl who suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose told police she bought five pills from the social media account authorities linked to Andrews, the criminal complaint said. The teen told authorities she paid via a money transfer app, and home surveillance video showed him drop the pills in her mailbox, according to officials.
An 18-year-old student at Hebron High School, part of the Lewisville school district, said she bought pills from a man with the same social media handle, who later delivered the pills to her work, according to court documents. Law enforcement officials said Andrews also sold the drugs outside his home.
Related:Sen. John Cornyn to introduce new legislation to fight worsening youth fentanyl crisis
Andrews was in the passenger seat when police stopped his vehicle in early March and found a plastic baggie of pills stashed inside his sock, the complaint said. The 17-year-old driver, also a Hebron High student, told authorities he drove Andrews around in return for one or two pills a day.
Andrews was one of five people arrested in a series of suspected fentanyl drug busts.
In February, Navarrete and Mejia Cano were arrested and charged in connection with distributing fentanyl-laced pills that killed three CFB-ISD students and hospitalized six others. Another man, Jason Xavier Villanueva, whom authorities have described as the main source of the synthetic opioid in the overdose cases, was later arrested. All three have since been indicted.
Stephen Paul Brinson also agreed to plead guilty to a federal drug charge last month. Brinson, 18, is accused of supplying fentanyl linked to at least one juvenile overdose.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.