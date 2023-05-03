A Carrollton man accused of capitalizing on the arrests of suspected fentanyl dealers to entice young buyers on social media to buy his product has agreed to plead guilty to federal drug charges, court records show.

Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, was arrested in March after federal authorities say he advertised and sold fentanyl-laced pills to teens through social media. Andrews agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and selling drugs to someone under 21, according to a court document filed last week.

