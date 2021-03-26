This story is developing and might be updated as more information is made available.
David Lee Judd, a Carrollton resident, was arrested by the FBI Friday after he allegedly participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building in January.
A bureau spokesperson confirmed via email Friday that Judd lives on the Denton County side of Carrollton.
Judd was arrested on two charges, the first of which was assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees. The second was civil disorder.
He made his first appearance in court Friday, but more information had not been unsealed by midafternoon.
Judd's was the 20th such arrest by the FBI's Dallas Division related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a bureau statement.
"We are fortunate to have the continued support of our North Texas residents as you have provided tips or encouraged your loved ones to turn themselves in to law enforcement for the actions taken on January 6," Special Agent Matthew DeSarno wrote in part in the statement. "However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, and we ask again for your assistance in identifying additional perpetrators of these heinous acts."
Photos, videos and information related to those still sought by the FBI can be found on the bureau's website.