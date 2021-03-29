A Denton County man accused of assaulting Capitol police officers at the Jan. 6 riot allegedly set an object on fire and threw it at law enforcement, according to records.
David Lee Judd of Carrollton was arrested by the Dallas division of the FBI Friday after allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. Judd is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees as well as civil disorder.
According to an affidavit, two witnesses interviewed by a federal agent identified Judd as a rioter. An agent investigating Judd saw him appear in several YouTube videos showing him chanting for people to push through the Lowest West Terrace tunnel entrance of the Capitol Building.
In one video, the agent alleges Judd yells for the crowd to pass back stolen riot shields from officers and yells “shield wall” while pumping his fists in the air.
Surveillance footage inside the building shows Judd light an object on fire and throw it at the line of Capitol officers before immediately walking out of the tunnel. According to documents, a YouTube video shows unidentified members reacting to the projectile.
“You going to do that and run away!”
“He threw a firecracker, a big giant, what the …”
A video posted to Parler, a social media application popular among the right wing, allegedly shows Judd lifting an American flag in triumph after someone throws a long projectile at officers.
Agents spoke with one witness who told them Judd posted an advertisement online seeking a ride to the rally and provided a phone number. Federal agents determined with subscriber records that this is a number Judd uses.
Without being shown a photograph, the witness told agents Photograph 137 on the FBI’s website seeking rioters “is definitely” Judd. Photos of rioters the FBI is seeking are available on the agency's website.
Records show a second witness told agents they’ve known Judd personally for years. Agents reached out to this witness, showed them Photograph 137 and they identified the man pictured as Judd.
Judd is the second Denton County man to be charged with assaulting officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The first, Daniel Ray Caldwell, remains in federal custody pending trial.
Jenna Ryan and two other North Texans who flew out from Denton to Washington and allegedly participated in the riot pleaded not guilty to charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building.
In a statement Friday, Special Agent Matthew DeSarno of the Dallas division said the FBI is still seeking assistance from the public in identifying more people who attended the Capitol riot, including “some of the most violent offenders.”