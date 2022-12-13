Carroll ISD Administration Center
The Carroll ISD Administration Center 

 Juan Figueroa/DMN

SOUTHLAKE — The code of conduct for Southlake students will strike references to gender identity, sexual orientation and religion from its nondiscrimination statement, the Carroll ISD school board voted Monday.

The amendment, which passed 5-1, means the statement will simply say the district “does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs and activities.” The statement previously included the words “religion,” “gender” and “sexual orientation.”

