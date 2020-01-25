Construction is underway to bring back Carriage Square, a longtime strip center near the University of North Texas that was demolished in 2018.
New signs are around the lot promoting property owner and developer Westdale, a real estate investment and management company based in Dallas. Online, the company says the shopping center is in the redevelopment stage, and will have 117,621 square feet of retail space.
In documents submitted to the city, the development will have restaurant and retail spaces on the ground floor with a combination of four- and five-story sections for multi-family housing. The project also boasts a parking garage.
Chuck Hixson, vice president of Westdale and lead on the project, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about details of the project or when it is set to be completed.
City officials got insight into the plans when the property was replatted in August. The lot was split into two, drawing a line between West Eagle Drive and just south of Wilshire Street in a unanimous vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 21.
Now, work is underway on the new Carriage Square and the southern lot doesn’t have a construction plan yet, according to planning documents filed with the city of Denton.
There’s been speculation that the project is owned by nearby the University of North Texas, which owns property across the street, but that is not the case. The university is also in the process of using eminent domain to obtain four properties along Avenue C that are across the street from the construction project.