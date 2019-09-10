Update at 11:30 a.m.:
The capital murder trial for Daniel Greco, accused of strangling to death a Little Elm woman and her unborn trial, steamed ahead Tuesday after stalling the day before.
Both prosecutors and the defense gave their opening statements to the jury Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Greco, if convicted. They argued that Greco wanted to know what it felt like to strangle someone and then tried to cover up the death of Anjanette Harris, who was pregnant at the time.
The defense tried its best to poke holes in the state’s case throughout the pretrial proceedings. Greco's attorneys told jurors that the Denton County District Attorney’s Office will leave doubt in their minds because the state lacks evidence that proves Greco killed the unborn child, saying Harris had a blood alcohol level of .25 at the time of her death.
Prosecutors began calling their witnesses Tuesday morning, starting with Harris’ mother, then her sister, a Denton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and, before a 15-minute recess, the woman who called 911 on March 6, 2016, to report Harris’ body.