Today begins the first day of a capital murder trial for a Little Elm man accused of killing a pregnant woman and dumping her body along a trail in March 2016.
Daniel Greco, 38, is the first person since 2011 who the Denton County District Attorney’s Office wants to see get the death penalty for allegedly killing Anjanette Harris and her unborn child.
Greco’s lead defense attorney, Derek Adame, said he expects the trial to last a full two weeks and possibly enter a third week.
The trial is in Judge Jonathan Bailey’s 431st District Court. It took the defense and prosecutors nearly two months to agree on the 12 jurors and their alternates.
Police found Harris’ body in a wooded area in Little Elm one morning in March 2016. The 40-year-old woman had what looked like stab wounds around her neck. When investigators reached into her purse, which they located on a street along the route from Greco’s home to where her body was discovered, they found a sonogram.
Police say Greco would later tell investigators that he and Harris dated for two years prior to her death. Greco allegedly told them he bound Harris’ feet and hands, put duct tape over her mouth and wrapped a “piece of rubber material” around her neck, the original arrest warrant affidavit shows.
Greco told police he and Harris routinely did this throughout their relationship. He said he knew the woman was pregnant at the time. And he allegedly said he knew Harris was dead when she stopped breathing.
Police said he then put her body in the bed of his truck. Investigators said they obtained security footage from a home that showed Greco’s truck driving toward the area where Harris was found and later driving toward his home, with the truck’s tailgate down.
Adame indicated a key strategy for Greco’s defense is to question why the district attorney’s office has picked this murder case to push for the death penalty.
“It strikes us as odd,” Adame said.
During the pretrial phase, Greco’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case entirely, citing destruction of evidence. They argued that the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not properly keep and document evidence from Harris’ autopsy that would be critical to understanding how Harris received the stab wounds around her neck.
“They basically made it impossible to check their work by destroying evidence,” Adame said in a phone interview last week.