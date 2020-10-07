Democrat Sandy Swan and Republican Ryan Williams, both of whom are running to replace Hugh Coleman as Denton County commissioner for Precinct 1, bear some stark differences in political ideology and campaign strategies.
Coleman lost his reelection bid against newcomer Ryan Williams during their party's primary race earlier this year.
A background check into each candidate, which is routinely conducted by the Denton Record-Chronicle for local candidates, found the most stark contrast between the two in their voting histories and campaign finances.
Williams had not voted in Denton County in the past two decades until he cast a ballot in the Republican primaries earlier this year. Swan, on the other hand, has cast ballots in nearly four dozen elections in the county since 2004.
The Record-Chronicle previously published a Q&A with Williams and Coleman ahead of this year's primary elections. At the time, Williams responded to his lack of voting history as follows: "I obviously have voted in the election this year, but I have no excuse for not voting — unfortunately I was a very busy man running a business, very involved with my family and sports. I ask for people to look at what I’m doing now."
The pair also differ significantly in their fundraising and spending to hopefully secure elected office.
Williams personally pumped just under $222,000 into his campaign from July 16, 2019, until Sept. 24 of this year. The overwhelming majority of that money was sent over to the Friends of Ryan Williams, a group that paid a campaign manager, consulting company, block walkers, handled event bookings and various other campaign expenses. It also donated several hundred dollars to the campaigns of other local Republican candidates for office.
The group also paid out more than $20,000 in victory bonuses to two people and a consulting group. Three of the most active block walkers were paid more than $25,000 between them.
The Friends of Ryan Williams reported $25,000 in political contributions directly to it, at least $10,000 of which was from Williams and his family. Several of the people paid by the group also contributed small amounts of money.
For her part, Swan reported raising a total of $11,592 from Nov. 1, 2019, through Sept. 24. Most of that money came in through individual donations of or below $100 apiece, though many donors chipped in small amounts of money several times.
The vast majority of Swan's expenditures went toward event expenses, advertising and printing costs. Each candidate's most recent financial statement is attached to this article.
The following interviews, in alphabetical order, have been lightly edited for clarity.
Sandy Swan
Age: 69
Raised in: Various California cities. Moved to Denton County in 2004.
Education: University of California at Berkley, master's degree in public health; San Jose State University, master's degree in library science
Experience: Interfaith Ministries, case worker, May-present; previously spent decades in health care systems
How do you represent the people living in the urban centers as well as those in more rural areas in your precinct?
I live in the city of Denton and will represent that so well, and I have been very active in going out to the other parts of the district, such as out to Pilot Point, up into Sanger and into Frisco, as well, and talked with these voters there, and feel I have a sense of what their issues are.
How do you feel about the county's pandemic response?
I feel that every level of government was underprepared for this pandemic and people have been scrambling to respond after the fact, which is always a problem because it’s better to be proactive and to prevent problems, but sometimes problems are unforeseen and you have to do the best you can. In terms of the county, I feel like they could be doing more outreach to the community and letting people know about the best practices for the pandemic to prevent the spread of disease, and I feel that there could be more testing, as well. For example, they do have a regular testing site out at Discovery Park on Fridays, and then they have one other site that will rotate around the county on Tuesdays. That needs to be more consistent, and we need to have testing sites at various places around the county on a consistent basis. I feel like [Denton County Public Health Director] Dr. [Matt] Richardson gives a very good report every Tuesday to the commissioners, and I'm really glad for all the data they are collecting and giving out to the public.
Why are you the better candidate?
I have been involved in the political activities of Denton County for the entire time I have lived here, and I have participated actively in community events and community organizations, and I have attended the commissioner meetings for years, and I feel that I have a good sense of what people are asking about. I’ve done a lot of outreach and I do have a master's in public health, which I feel is going to be very important because this pandemic isn’t going to go away tomorrow, I'm afraid, and we need someone who understands public health on the Commissioners [Court]. That's a big asset of mine. My opponent never voted — ever — until this primary election of 2020, and I feel like that says a lot about his involvement in the community.
Ryan Williams
Age: 45
Born in: Fort Worth
Employment: Sold his medical equipment company in 2017, reserve police officer in Denton County for 18 years
Education: Northwest High School and attended Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University
How do you represent the people living in the urban centers as well as those in more rural areas in your precinct?
I’ve lived in both; I lived in the city for a lot of my life, and now I live out in Sanger out in the county outside the city, so I understand exactly what the needs are for both sides, whether you're in the city or you're out in the rural county.
How do you feel about the county's pandemic response?
Well, since not everybody is privy to everything that goes on as far as the discussions that occur behind the scenes with the county or with the Commissioners Court, and they probably have information that we maybe haven't seen, whether that's from health concerns or statistics, I would say we've done an OK job. I don't think we've done a bad job at all. You've got to realize this is the first time this has ever occurred, so there's not really something to compare it to. If you look at it from just comparing it to never having this type of scenario happening in Denton County, I think our people did an excellent job. I think they've learned from it, and I think we'll be more prepared in the future.
Why are you the better candidate?
I think that as far as being a conservative Republican, my background and experience in business is going to allow me to be able to look at things a little differently than what the Commissioners Court has looked at in the past. And obviously being law enforcement, I’m pro law enforcement, and we're not seeing that from the Democratic side whatsoever, so I think, obviously, public safety and support of our public safety, which is not just police but firefighters, as well, is a very important thing at this time when our country's going through all the issues that it is, and people need to feel safe in their community. That's something that I bring to the table, and will support 100%, is keeping the public safety funds where they are — if not more if Sheriff [Tracy] Murphree needs them.