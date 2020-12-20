Online shopping has made it easier for customers to buy gifts from all over the world, especially around the winter holidays with a tradition of gift-giving, but it also creates an opportunity for thieves hoping to get lucky when they spot a brown cardboard box on someone’s front porch.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa or Hanukkah, gift-giving and receiving may be on your agenda this month, and residents should be cautious and can take extra steps to keep their packages from being stolen.
“If you think your package may have been stolen, go ahead and report it to police,” said Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department. “If it turns out it was just delivered to the wrong house or it’s stuck at a warehouse, we can always go back in and close the case, but even if you don’t have footage or suspect information, reporting will still help us know this is potentially going on in your area. Especially with the pandemic, you may not know your neighbors are having the same issues or concerns.”
Forbes reported in late November that crowds in stores were down on Black Friday this year as stores and customers alike tried to follow measures to avoid packing together. According to Adobe Analytics, online shopping on Thanksgiving Day hit a record of $5.1 billion — a 21.5% increase from 2019 — as the shopping method grows more popular and more useful when trying to avoid crowds during a global health crisis.
Thefts of property and mail theft happen all year round. Specific to porch pirates, a crime analyst at the Police Department found 11 such reports happened in 2020 from around Thanksgiving through December and at least six in 2019.
November 2019 is when the department rolled out its new content management system, so Cunningham said the stark difference in the number of reports could be attributed to the learning curve in learning how to correctly categorize report types.
Some Denton residents have already begun to report packages being stolen around the holiday season this year.
“There were two reported on [Wednesday],” Cunningham said. “One of them [in the 300 block of West Congress Street] talked about how he had received an alert from his doorbell camera and saw on the video that a package was delivered and dropped on his front porch. Later he was receiving a package and saw someone stealing a package from the front door. This was five minutes after the package was delivered.”
The second caller in the 1400 block of Broadway Street showed police a photo the delivery company sent her, showing confirmation that her packages were delivered. But when her husband arrived home, only one of the three was still there, Cunningham said.
One tip the department has is to make sure someone is home to bring the package in as soon as possible after it’s delivered. But if no one can be home, she said residents can ask their employers if they can have a package dropped off at work, or leave instructions with the retailer upon ordering to place the package in a more hidden place.
“Unfortunately, there are people who will follow delivery trucks, wait a few minutes, grab the package and run,” Cunningham said. “If you can be home, bring it in as soon as possible. We do understand you can’t always be home, so there are things you can do to hopefully deter.”
Something that may be a little more niche is a type of lockable box to keep outside your home specifically for packages.
“Those can vary by maker,” Cunningham said. “Essentially you leave them unlocked and when your delivery arrives, the worker places them inside and locks it.”
Some kind of a security camera could be the biggest deterrent to a porch pirate or any kind of thief.
“A would-be thief might be deterred from stealing packages if they now they’re being monitored,” Cunningham said. “Detectives then have a lead to follow and may be able to identify [a suspect], and you never know if your camera might capture a suspect or vehicle involved in something on your street.”