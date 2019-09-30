U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Hugh T. Hardy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
He is a 2015 graduate of Denton Calvary Academy.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hardy is the son of Marcia Hardy of Valley View.