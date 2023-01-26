Blotter

A caller caught a driver on video swerving, drifting and driving onto the grassy portion of a median at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Denton police got a call from someone who reported a dangerous driver near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Rector Road in Denton. The caller described a driver swerving, nearly hitting two vehicles and moving recklessly. The caller followed the driver, and police eventually located the vehicle in the 1700 block of Wilshire Street.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

