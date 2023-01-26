A caller caught a driver on video swerving, drifting and driving onto the grassy portion of a median at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Denton police got a call from someone who reported a dangerous driver near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Rector Road in Denton. The caller described a driver swerving, nearly hitting two vehicles and moving recklessly. The caller followed the driver, and police eventually located the vehicle in the 1700 block of Wilshire Street.
Police initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, a 55-year-old man, who told officers he was traveling from Oklahoma to Dallas. When asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages or taken any medication or drugs recently, the driver said that he had taken Xanax the previous night. When asked if he was aware that he had been unable to control the vehicle on the road, the driver said he was fatigued.
The driver removed his sunglasses, and officers observed that his eyes were bloodshot, a report said. Field sobriety tests indicated the man was intoxicated, and when the driver agreed to have blood drawn for a screening, he was transported to a local hospital and then taken to the city jail.
After the arrest, the caller shared video footage. The police report confirmed that the video showed the car swerving and hitting the rumble strips.
In the 1000 block of Dallas Drive — A woman told Denton police that a friend she had been staying with for several days struck her with a glass and caused an injury.
Denton police were dispatched to the scene at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head. The victim said she had argued with her friend, another woman. The victim told police her friend had thrown a drinking glass at her and then drew a knife. Officers said the victim had blood on her sweatpants and was bleeding from her injury. Medics arrived and evaluated the victim and recommended she go to the hospital for further evaluation. Police spoke to the suspect, who admitted to throwing a glass at the victim but denied drawing a knife during the argument. The victim wanted to press charges, and police prepared a warrant for the assault.
In the 400 block of West Eagle Drive — A local car repair business called police at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a customer’s vehicle.
The business had performed maintenance on a customer’s vehicle and had returned it to the parking lot. The repair technicians had the vehicle idling to confirm the work was satisfactory when a man approached the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat and drove it from the building. Police contacted the owner, who said the car was valued at $10,000. The owner wanted to press charges for theft, and the company said it captured the theft on surveillance footage it would provide to officers.
