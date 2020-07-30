Two aircraft are presumed to be stolen after their trip to Florida was cut short in mid-July in Denton County.
Now, the owner in California and a friend are offering up a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the two trike aircraft — and are willing to not press charges if they’re turned in to authorities.
Henry Imagawa of California has been flying ultralight aircraft known as trikes since 2008 and has been uploading videos of him doing so on YouTube for years.
“I travel in my RV and trailer to many places in the U.S. and fly over national parks and state parks — some beautiful areas,” Imagawa said. “My hobby is making videos of flying [my] trikes over beautiful America.”
The two trikes he recently sold to a man in Florida are valued at about $100,000 total — a two-seater sold for $74,000, and the single-seat trike for $20,000 — but they went missing halfway to the destination.
A shipping driver was hauling the two trikes in a trailer from California to Florida and passed through Denton County on July 15 when his truck broke down, Imagawa said.
Leo Iezzi, a fellow pilot in Southern California and friend of Imagawa, said the trucker broke down in Sanger, and a tow truck took him to Corinth for repairs. He left the trailer with the trikes inside.
“[The tow truck driver] showed up and assured the trucker it was a safe area and that it would be safe to leave the trailer,” Iezzi said. “He was at Gunn Nissan for about 1.5 days, and when he went back, the trailer was gone.”
Imagawa said the trucker didn’t have insurance in case the trikes were stolen or damaged. Iezzi said this makes the situation a complete loss.
Iezzi said they filed a report with the Sanger Police Department as well as the FBI. The Revo trikes are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, which Iezzi said makes this a federal issue. The Department of Justice’s website says the FBI investigates aircraft theft-related offenses.
The registration number, known as the N-number, is usually painted on the fuselage or tail of an aircraft. Imagawa said one of his trikes is registered as H899HT.
“They are highly specialized machines that would be recognized immediately by the flying community, and additionally, everything on the aircraft is registered [through] the FAA and the manufacturers’ database,” Iezzi said. “Because it is registered with the FAA, it is a federal jurisdiction with these aircrafts.”
Although they filed police reports, Imagawa said they’re willing to offer a reward and to not press charges if the trikes are turned in to the authorities.
“It’s easier if somebody brings it back, and [with] these aircrafts, they [may] have no idea what to do,” he said. “I don’t think they can sell. If they try to sell, the N-number is already registered, so it’s not easy.”
In a social media post, Iezzi said he recognizes times are tough, but there’s not much someone can do with a stolen aircraft.
“We’re asking the fine people of Texas for their help, and we’re offering reasonable ways of ending this well for all involved,” Iezzi said.
Anyone with information may call the Sanger Police Department at 940-458-7444.