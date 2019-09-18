WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Today is Pajama Story Time — kids can wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal.
7 to 10 p.m. — SCRAP Denton Craft and Drink at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. With creative reuse crafting goodies and tools for guests to use. $5-$15 suggested donation. Register at scrapdenton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Air and Energy" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about air quality through interactive activities, and learn from Denton's conservation coordinator about how to conserve energy. For kids of all ages. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 8 p.m. — Celebration on the Square featuring the Beard for a Cause pageant, in conjunction with North Texas Giving Day, in downtown Denton. Learn about services or volunteering with nearly 70 local nonprofits. Family-friendly event also includes music, activities and the beard pageant. For more information, visit celebrationonthesquare.com. To sign up for the beard pageant, visit http://bit.ly/30bj7dF.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Trio du Sang at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.