WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 p.m. — UNT Opera presents a public dress rehearsal of Mozart's Don Giovanni, in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $5-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Symphony Orchestra in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Tuba-Euphonium Ensembles' "Halloween Concert" in the Recital Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — 2019 Denton Planner's Zone at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Expo features event planners, vendors, facilities and other businesses to help people plan large events and weddings. Free; registration is not required, but register in advance at denton-chamber.org to have a badge ready at check-in.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
