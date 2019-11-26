WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1 p.m. — Free movie screening: Secret Life of Pets 2 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Rated PG. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
EVENTS
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Village Church Denton’s Thanksgiving Community Banquet at Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St. Free Thanksgiving meal for all. To register to volunteer, visit thevillagedenton.church/event/thanksgiving.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Mr. Chopsticks’ Thanksgiving food for the needy at 1633 Scripture St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
EVENTS
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — SCRAP Denton's "Buy Nothing, Craft Everything" at 420 S. Bell Ave. Spend a day crafting and make gift tags, wreaths, fabric portraits and felt ornaments. For all ages. $5, or whatever attendees can afford. www.scrapdenton.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Market's Holiday Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday shopping with extended hours for the market's last date of the season. With holiday music, including Vocal Magic from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa Claus on site for photos, a scavenger hunt and activities.
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch movie: The Last Man on Earth at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. In this 1964 movie, Vincent Price is a scientist who must survive on an Earth inhabited by vampires. Not rated, 86 minutes. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
EVENTS
2 to 3 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for students ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn and practice chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — North Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class for ages 18 and up at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
