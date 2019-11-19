WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
11 a.m. — Storytelling Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — Uniquely You! A Transgender Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children's stories that share a message of love and inclusion, on Transgender Day of Remembrance.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Stoke's Happy Hour + Fireside Chat with Emily Roden of ReadyRosie at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
7 p.m. — “Handling Holiday Stress Through Meditation" with meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
EVENTS
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
GARDENING
Daily — Free self-guided tours of 1,000 rose bushes during daylight hours at Gemini Peach and Rose Farm, 1301 Haggard Lane. Grower Jim Herbison is a consulting rosarian certified by the American Rose Society. Visit www.geminipeachandrosefarm.com. For questions, call 940-230-5422.
