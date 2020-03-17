Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites. For the Record-Chronicle's list of canceled and postponed events, visit https://bit.ly/2WlMqvz.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
CANCELED: SpringFest ’20 at the Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, originally planned for March 28. However, the park remains open to the public for now. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-637-2294 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or www.facebook.com/JohnsonBranchStatePark.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 7 p.m. March 31 — Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer's online town hall meeting, to hear residents’ questions and concerns and provide updates on council activity. Meeting will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/allinforpaul.dentontx, and online questions and comments can be submitted.
6:30 p.m. March 31 — “Early Texas History," a presentation by Robert Ramirez, Denton County judge and history enthusiast, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 — FlintConf: the Denton startup conference for hipsters, hackers and hustlers at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students can learn how to start and grow a successful business. $25-$55, includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Register at flint.stokedenton.com.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.