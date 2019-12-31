WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
EVENTS
2 p.m. — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Start the new year with a ranger-led hike on the 2.2-mile Randy Bell Scenic Trail, and learn about the native flora and fauna of North Texas. Meet at the Hawthorne Campground parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
GARDENING
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
KID STUFF
10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 3 — Toddler Dance, led by dance educator Lily Sloan, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Kids ages 1-3 and their caregivers will explore rhythm, songs, movement games, gross motor learning and creative play. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
6:45 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
SCREEN
Jan. 23-27 — Denton Black Film Festival featuring narratives, documentaries and shorts, at the Campus Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton and several other venues. Festival also includes music, slam poetry and visual arts and the new DBFF Interactive Expo, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Tickets and VIP all-access passes are on sale. Visit dentonbff.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
