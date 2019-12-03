WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
EVENTS
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Read to Rover at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Fifth annual VASTFest at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Shop for holiday gifts made by local artists at the Visual Arts Society of Texas' annual event. With soup, wine and hot cider. www.vastarts.org.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, songs and puppets with Santa. Bring your camera to take photos. Best for ages 1-5. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Breast-feeding Support Group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Call 940-349-8752.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-9. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
EVENTS
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Perot Museum's TECH Truck for ages 6-11 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Engage in hands-on, maker-based science, engineering, technology, art and math experiences. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Square, 110 W. Hickory St. The annual event begins with the Denton Community Band and a Christmas carol sing-along, followed by performances, booths, a live nativity and the Denton Holiday Lighting Spectacular concert. Wassail Weekend begins at the lighting. Admission is free. www.dentonholidaylighting.com.
9 p.m. — Her Sins Burlesque & Cabaret presents “Holiday at Hogwarts" at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Harry Potter-inspired burlesque, comedy, drag, singing and more. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
