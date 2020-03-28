Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites. For the Record-Chronicle's list of canceled and postponed events, visit https://bit.ly/2WlMqvz. Email information about your event to drc@dentonrc.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Thin Line Fest’s film screenings and Q&A sessions will be streamed at https://thinline.us through Sunday. Register online to learn how to stream events. Online access is free, but donations are accepted. The festival's photography exhibitions will go up on the festival website, and visitors can vote for the new People's Choice Award. The award ceremony will be livestreamed today.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via video conference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 878 509 063 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
1 p.m. — Denton City Council special called meeting, via video conference, will be streamed online at www.cityofdenton.com and broadcast on the Denton Television cable channel. Comments may be submitted online before the meeting; during the meeting by calling 940-349-7800; or in person at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St., in accordance with social distancing guidelines and following screening for COVID-19 symptoms.