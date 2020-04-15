Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
THURSDAY
2-2:30 p.m. — Denton Main Street Association's Downtown Discussion with Mayor Chris Watts, live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtowndenton. Update and discussion includes information pertinent to downtown businesses and how the city is working to support them.
SATURDAY
11 a.m.-noon — Rise & Shine Yoga, hosted by Karma Yoga Denton, at www.facebook.com/KarmaYogaDenton. Start off your Saturday with self-care in one of Karma Yoga's livestreaming events.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Stoke's Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Learn about the basics of patents with U.S. patent agent Robert Frantz. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
11 a.m.-noon — Lunch + Learn: “What Is Usability and UX?", a virtual session with usability and UX expert Erin Friess. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
5-6 p.m. — APIs and IPAs, hosted by TechMill and Stoke Denton, is meeting virtually on the fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom for a tech-centered hangout. Register at www.meetup.com/TechmillDenton.
APRIL 29-MAY 1
FlintConf 2020, hosted by Stoke Denton, brings together entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students to learn how to optimize available resources to start and grow a successful business. The three-day conference will be held virtually via Zoom. Each day will focus on a different track — register for $7 for one day, or $15 for all three days. Times and speaker schedules to be announced soon. Visit stokedenton.com/events.