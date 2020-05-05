Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4-6 p.m. — Drive-thru mobile food pantry at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St.
7 p.m. — Corn Mo, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton.
THURSDAY
11 a.m.-noon — Stoke's Lunch + Learn: “Usability Testing," a virtual session with usability and UX expert Erin Friess. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
FRIDAY
7 p.m. — Kevin Russell, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
SUNDAY
7 p.m. — Taylor Young, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
11 a.m.-noon 5/14— Denton Senior Center's Zoom Book Club, featuring Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpool, a 1995 children's novel filled with mystery and drama. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.