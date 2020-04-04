Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
SUNDAY
5 p.m. — Eric Pulido, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Stoke's Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Juli James, co-founder of Playable Media LLC and Wildcards, will guide the conversation on operating side hustles and managing sanity and well-being. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council virtual meeting will be streamed online at www.cityofdenton.com and broadcast on the Denton Television cable channel. Comments may be submitted online before the meeting at www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or by calling 940-349-7800 up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting. Closed meeting begins at 5 p.m.; work session at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. — Charlie Shafter, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.