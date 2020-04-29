Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
THURSDAY
1-5:30 p.m. — FlintConf 2020, Stoke Denton’s virtual startup conference for hipsters, hackers and hustlers. Presentations include: 1:05 p.m., "A Hacker's Journey to Space," Marshall Culpepper; 1:50 p.m., "Simplifying Sales with MEDPICC," Kyle Taylor; 2:40 p.m., "Failing Forward: Anticipating the Cyber Startup Learning Curve," David Evenden; 3:30 p.m., "VR Training: Current and Future Status," Mike Christian. $7-$15. Visit flint.stokedenton.com.
1 p.m. — Denton City Council special called meeting, online at cityofdenton.com. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning at 12:30 p.m. to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
FRIDAY
1-5:30 p.m. — FlintConf 2020, Stoke Denton’s virtual startup conference for hipsters, hackers and hustlers. Presentations include: 1:05 p.m., "Adventures in Entrepreneurship," Emile Stewart; 1:50 p.m., "Sidehustle vs. Sanity," Juli James; 2:40 p.m., "Creatively Reusing Ourselves," Rachel Weaver; 3:30 p.m., "Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust," Amanda Sweet. $7-$15. Visit flint.stokedenton.com.
7 p.m. — Jeffrey Barnes, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
SATURDAY
8 a.m.-noon — Denton County Public Health's free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past 7 days, at 535 S. Loop 288. Must call to register in advance at 940-349-2585.
SUNDAY
5 p.m. — Kelly Upshaw, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
6 a.m.-midnight — North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, an effort to raise funds for local nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis, at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.