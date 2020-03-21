Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites. For the Record-Chronicle's list of canceled and postponed events, visit https://bit.ly/2WlMqvz. Email information about your event to drc@dentonrc.com.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
6 to 7 p.m. — Virtual town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/allinforpaul.dentontx. Meltzer will field questions, with city staff on hand to assist with answers.
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 25-29
Thin Line Fest will stream films and Q&A sessions at https://thinline.us during the free five-day festival. Register online to learn how to stream events. The festival's photography exhibitions will go up on the festival website, and visitors can vote for the new People's Choice Award. The award ceremony will be livestreamed on March 29. Online access is free, but donations are accepted.