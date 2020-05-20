Email information about your event or online meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
THURSDAY
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Twilight Tunes Livestream Series featuring Isaac Hoskins on DentonRadio.com.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
7 p.m. — Dim Locator, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
SATURDAY
Saturday-Wednesday — Denton Parks & Recreation's Public Art Scavenger Hunt, a way for families to explore the city while practicing physical distancing. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events for a link to items and clues that will be posted Friday through Tuesday, then take a picture of the item and your hunters and post it.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market Opening Day, with food and farm vendors, at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings are strongly encouraged, and 6-foot social distancing will be enforced. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
4 p.m. May 29-10:30 a.m. May 30 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Backyard Campout. Register for free to receive links to Tejas Storytelling Association's Zoom storytelling and singalong, virtual games, campfire activities and more. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
8 a.m. to noon June 2 — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.