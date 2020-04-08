Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
THURSDAY
Through Friday — Denton Parks & Recreation's Virtual Easter Egg-stravaganza at www.dentonparkshub.com/egg-stravaganza.
1-2 p.m. — “Understanding Holocaust History: Getting the Message Out," a virtual lecture by Charlotte Decoster, director of education with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Free. To register, visit www.dhhrm.org.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. — “Empowerment and Inclusion Through Story Time," the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's weekly virtual story time for toddlers through kindergartners. Free. To register, visit www.dhhrm.org.
7 p.m. — Danny Diamonds, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
SUNDAY
7 p.m. — Melissa Ratley, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Stoke's Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Randi Skinner of RS Consulting will talk about how small businesses can gain visibility through marketing. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
9 a.m. — Stoke's Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Learn about the basics of patents with U.S. patent agent Robert Frantz. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
11 a.m.-noon — Lunch + Learn: “What Is Usability and UX?", a virtual session with usability and UX expert Erin Friess. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.