TUESDAY, SEPT. 3
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — “How to Mend Your Clothes," a workshop presented by the Denton Fiber Collective, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn hand sewing basics like how to securely sew a button, hem clothes and use tailor tacks. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Argyle Lions Club meets at noon on the first Tuesday of the month at Coffee Tree Cafe, 144 Old Town Blvd. in Argyle. Visit www.argylelionsclub.com or email Deborah Cottle at dcottle@temporah.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 3737 Mingo Road, Suite 102. Everyone is welcome. Contact Gene Gumfory at 940-367-0221 or genegumfory@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. No registration required. Visit www.alz.org.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6 to 8 p.m. — Corinth Police Department's "Civilian Response to Active Shooter" forum, in the training room at the Corinth Public Safety Complex, 3501 FM2181. Informative event designed for all residents, business owners, clergy and school district employees. Visit bit.ly/2ZHbuPO.
6:45 p.m. — “Historically Significant Stained Glass in Denton," a presentation by glass artist Christie A. Wood, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. $5; free for VAST members. Visit www.vastarts.org.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.