TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Job Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Dozens of job providers will attend, looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Resume assistance and printing and job fair tips will be available for job seekers. Visit denton-chamber.org/pages/dentonjobfair.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Area Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. New members are welcome. Contact Bob Tickner at 940-535-4606 or rktickner@gmail.com.
Denton County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton County Elections Building, 701 Kimberly Drive. Free. Visit dentonbees.com or contact Corey Claytor at 940-391-6708 or corey.claytor@dentonbees.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The First African Violet Society of Denton meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Samaritan Village–Lake Forest, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the main building. Call 940-368-8915.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “What Are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?", a free talk by Jo Anne Bester, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the origins of cryptocurrencies, how to work with a cryptocurrency wallet and keep it safe, and current trends. "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain II" will follow at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Free series of six weekly workshops. For people and their loved ones dealing with chronic health concerns such as: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, chronic depression, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV/AIDS and more. Must attend Session 1 or Session 2 to participate in any of the other four sessions. Visit www.nctcog.org/aging-services/older-adults/health-classes.
6 p.m. — “Comanche History and Traditions," presented by Lance Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker, in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-349-2850 or visit www.dentoncounty.com/chos.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.