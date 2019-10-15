TUESDAY, OCT. 15
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — “Facts About Bats," a presentation by Texas State Parks Ranger Rick Torres for ages 5-10, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Beyond Slime" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Metal Stamping for Beginners" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn the skills and methods needed to stamp metal in jewelry making. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — “Conjunto Blues: A Hispanic Heritage Month Program" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. San Antonio-based poet, musician and actor Nicolás Valdez presents an interdisciplinary theatrical performance exploring the social and historical conditions that led to the development of conjunto music as an expression of cultural resistance and liberation. $5; free for TWU faculty, staff and students. Visit apps.twu.edu/calendar.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 2 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Argyle Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Visit www.argylelionsclub.com or email Deborah Cottle at dcottle@temporah.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Denton Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month, with social gathering at 6 p.m. and an educational program at 7 p.m., at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonquiltguild.org.
North Texas Aeromodelers RC Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Visit www.northtexasaeromodelers.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — “Astronaut Food" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — UNT College of Music Concerto Competition Finals in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 p.m. — Screening of the film Phoenix, Oregon at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Q&A with actor Jesse Borrego (Dexter, Fear of the Walking Dead) follows the screening. $5. Visit phoenixoregonmovie.com.
8 p.m. — “Songs of Alan Smith," a faculty and student recital coordinated by Elvia Puccinelli, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
