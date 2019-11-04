TUESDAY, NOV. 5
EVENTS
5:15 p.m. — “Guide to Starting a Mobile Food Business" with Amber Fletcher, head of marketing for Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about running a mobile food business, including costs, legal considerations, permits, insurance and more, taste a Fletcher's funnel cake and tour a mobile trailer. Enjoy light snacks and meet other women business owners. Free, but advance registration is required. Visit http://bit.ly/36jd3nB.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Shop and Swap at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For every article of clothing you bring to exchange, you can take one home. Selection depends on donations, and any leftovers will be donated to Denton County Friends of the Family. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT University Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Argyle Lions Club meets at noon on the first Tuesday of the month at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Visit www.argylelionsclub.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 3737 Mingo Road, Suite 102. Everyone is welcome. Contact Gene Gumfory at 940-367-0221 or genegumfory@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. No registration required. Visit www.alz.org.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Frisco artist Sudeep Kumar presents information on sketching, including a demonstration and hands-on activity, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Kumar's talk will include information about the Urban Sketchers global community and the local chapter. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Band and University Band in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — Classical guitarist Jérôme Mouffe in concert in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
