TUESDAY, NOV. 26
EVENTS
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — WordPress Meetup led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Accounting and Cashflow: Know Your Numbers" with TWU lecturer Lynn Irving, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about forming a business entity, benefits and drawbacks, and avoiding potential legal problems. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Language Conversation, a casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. No registration required. Visit www.alz.org.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1 p.m. — Free movie screening: Secret Life of Pets 2 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Rated PG. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
GARDENING
Daily — Free self-guided tours of 1,000 rose bushes during daylight hours at Gemini Peach and Rose Farm, 1301 Haggard Lane. Grower Jim Herbison is a consulting rosarian certified by the American Rose Society. Visit www.geminipeachandrosefarm.com. For questions, call 940-230-5422.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — “The New Tree Ordinance: How It Works," a town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Learn Denton plans to preserve and even expand tree canopy under the new ordinance with guest speaker Richard Cannone, deputy director of development services, and Haywood Morgan, Denton’s urban forester.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.