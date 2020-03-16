Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets in the work session room at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
CANCELED: Our Father’s Charity Auto Show, originally scheduled for March 21 at the North Texas Fairgrounds. Visit ofcharityautoshow.com.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 11 p.m. April 4 — “There’s No Place Like Home," Denton Benefit League's charity ball at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, music by Mélange and a short production by the Trammell Group. $160. Visit dentonbenefitleague.org.
CANCELED: Keep Denton Beautiful's Great American Cleanup, originally scheduled for March 21. Visit www.kdb.org.
TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED: Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
MARKETPLACE
RESCHEDULED: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 23 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Home and Garden Show at 9428 Ed Robson Blvd., with about 60 vendors, EARS animal adoptions, and food and beverages for sale. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Event rescheduled from March 28. Free admission. Visit www.rrwomensclub.org.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 — SpringFest ’20 at the Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of I-35. Celebrate all things spring and get back outside: seed bombs, pollinators, Dutch oven demos, outdoor skills, field games and more. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-637-2294 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or www.facebook.com/JohnsonBranchStatePark.
ART
6 to 8 p.m. April 3 — Eggsibition, Artists Enclave of Denton County's show of eggs turned into art and a silent auction, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St. Benefiting the enclave and Helping Hands for Little Hearts. Visit artistsenclavedenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 7 p.m. March 31 — Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer's online town hall meeting, to hear residents’ questions and concerns and provide updates on council activity. Meeting will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/allinforpaul.dentontx, and online questions and comments can be submitted.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 — FlintConf: the Denton startup conference for hipsters, hackers and hustlers at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students can learn how to start and grow a successful business. $25-$55, includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Register at flint.stokedenton.com.