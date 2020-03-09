TUESDAY, MARCH 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a park ranger for a half-mile hike to look for critter clues. Then at 1 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Skins ’n’ Skulls," a wildlife show-and-tell. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4 p.m. — “The Buzz About Bees" for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Beekeeper Michelle Boerst will teach kids about bees and bring an observation hive. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
CLUB MEETINGS
Argyle Lions Club meets at noon on the first Tuesday of the month and 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Visit www.argylelionsclub.com.
Denton Area Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. New members are welcome. Contact Bob Tickner at 940-535-4606 or rktickner@gmail.com.
Denton County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton County Elections Building, 701 Kimberly Drive. Free. Visit dentonbees.com or contact Corey Claytor at 940-391-6708 or corey.claytor@dentonbees.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Denton Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month, with social gathering at 6 p.m. and an educational program at 7 p.m., at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonquiltguild.org.
The First African Violet Society of Denton meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Samaritan Village–Lake Forest, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the main building. Call 940-368-8915.
The Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 3737 Mingo Road, Suite 102. Everyone is welcome. Contact Gene Gumfory at 940-367-0221 or genegumfory@aol.com.
North Texas Aeromodelers RC Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Visit www.northtexasaeromodelers.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. No registration required. Visit www.alz.org.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon — Texas Strong Republican Women lunch meeting, including a presentation on coronavirus, in the Community Room in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Road in Argyle. Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health director, and Merrill Matthews, resident scholar at the Institute for Policy Innovation, will talk about the current status of the virus and potential vaccines. Open to any interested Republican. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
