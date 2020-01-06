TUESDAY, JAN. 7
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Homeschool students ages 9-14 can learn and practice their chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Conversation/Conversación de inglés at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at noon p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 3737 Mingo Road, Suite 102. Everyone is welcome. Contact Gene Gumfory at 940-367-0221 or genegumfory@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. No registration required. Visit www.alz.org.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Advisory Teen Board, for ages 11-17, meets at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
